Adel Ramos transferred to psychiatric floor after slamming head into bunk, sheriff says

See the four guns that police found in house where Officer O’Sullivan was shot Sacramento police display photos at a press conference on Friday, June 21, 2019, of four weapons they found inside the home where Adel Ramos fired on officers during Wednesday’s standoff. Officer Tara O'Sullivan was fatally shot at the scene. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento police display photos at a press conference on Friday, June 21, 2019, of four weapons they found inside the home where Adel Ramos fired on officers during Wednesday’s standoff. Officer Tara O'Sullivan was fatally shot at the scene.

Adel Ramos, the man accused of killing Sacramento police officer Tara O’Sullivan, was transported to a hospital Sunday morning after he tried to injure himself in the jail, the sheriff’s office said.

At 9:30 a.m., jail personnel saw Ramos trying to slam his head into his bunk, said Sgt. Tess Deterding, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

Staff restrained him and transported Ramos to a local hospital where he remained for about 12 hours, she said.

Ramos returned to the jail Sunday night and was transferred to a cell on the psychiatric floor. His cell does not contain a bunk, Deterding said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We’ve taken further precautions to prevent him from injuring himself,” Deterding said.

Ramos has been in a cell by himself since he was booked into the jail early Thursday, she said. He’s had no contact with other inmates and is under constant observation.

He will appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Monday for his arraignment on murder and attempted murder charges.

Ramos surrendered to police after an 8-hour standoff in which he fired at officers at least 30 times, Sacramento police said.

Police initially responded to his Redwood Avenue home Wednesday to help a woman retrieve belongings from the house and detached garage. While officers approached the garage, Ramos allegedly opened fire on them from behind, shooting O’Sullivan multiple times, police said.

Officers used an armored vehicle to rescue O’Sullivan more than 40 minutes after she was shot and transported her to UC Davis Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Crisis negotiators were called to the scene and made contact with Ramos, police said. After he surrendered, police found four firearms in his home, including two assault rifles, and multiple rounds of ammunition.

“This was an ambush-style attack on Sacramento police officers that lasted for hours,” said Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn in a news conference last week.



