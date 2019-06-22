Memorial service for fallen Officer Tara O’Sullivan to be held Thursday in Roseville

Watch the funeral procession for fallen Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan A funeral procession for fallen Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan on Friday, June 21, 2019, transported her on Highway 99 from the coroner’s office in Sacramento to an Elk Grove funeral home as firefighters and officers paid their respects. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A funeral procession for fallen Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan on Friday, June 21, 2019, transported her on Highway 99 from the coroner’s office in Sacramento to an Elk Grove funeral home as firefighters and officers paid their respects.

The public will have an opportunity to pay their respects to slain Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan next Thursday at her memorial service.

O’Sullivan, 26, was killed in the line of duty Wednesday responding to a domestic violence call in north Sacramento.

The service will be at 10 a.m. June 27 at Bayside Church Adventure Campus at 6401 Stanford Ranch Road in Roseville, the Sacramento Police Department said in a social media post Saturday. The church also hosted services for slain deputies Mark Stasyuk in 2018, Robert French in 2017 and Danny Oliver in 2014.

The department did not provide information on funeral or procession arrangements.

Law enforcement officers, first responders and the public paid respects to O’Sullivan during a procession Friday morning that took the slain officer’s body from the Sacramento County coroner’s office to an Elk Grove funeral home.

Sacramento State will also be holding a vigil for O’Sullivan on Sunday evening.

Police also noted that donations can be made to O’Sullivan’s memorial fund at the California Association Highway Patrol Credit Union.

In a news release, CAHP Credit Union’s president Brad Houle said the financial institution would waive all fees related to the account, and that the family could receive the money for immediate expenses, such as a funeral. He said the online donation form would be available as long as people continued to donate.

O’Sullivan was from Pleasant Hill and attended Diablo Valley College and Sacramento State, according to previous reports from The Bee. She had been working with the department since January 2018 and was a graduate of the Sacramento Police Academy.