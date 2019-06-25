Man fired ‘at least one shot’ at officers in Rancho Cordova, officials say

A man possibly intent on self-harm shot at officers along the American River on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Rancho Cordova police received a call at 12:28 p.m. from family members who were concerned about the well-being of a man. The man had made statements that indicated he was possibly suicidal, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding said.

Investigators were able to narrow down his location to an orchard area at the end of Rod Beaudry Drive near Riverbend Park, Deterding said. They also received information that he was possibly armed and was threatening to hurt law enforcement and civilians.

As responding units set up in the area, the man fired “at least one shot” at officers but did not injure anybody, Deterding said. Officers did not return fire and the sheriff’s department Special Enforcement Detail immediately responded.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Officers were unable to locate him when he fired the shot and only had a general location of where he was, which was between the orchard area and the riverbank, Deterding said.

The man eventually complied with verbal commands and was taken into custody at 2:13 p.m.