Family of slain officer Tara O’Sullivan to make first public appearance, police say

CSUS Career Center Director Melissa Repa mourns alumna Tara O'Sullivan, Thursday, June 20, 2019. The Sacramento Police officer was killed in the line of duty Wednesday night while responding to a domestic violence call.

Sacramento police announced a news conference with the family of slain officer Tara O’Sullivan Tuesday at police headquarters.

O’Sullivan was killed in an “ambush” style attack last week while responding to a domestic violence disturbance with her training officer. She is the first Sacramento Police officer killed in the line of duty since William Bean Jr. was killed while making a traffic stop in 1999.

Police said last week O’Sullivan was shot multiple times before police could rescue her. One of her wounds was “non-survivable,” police said.

The news conference will be the first public appearance by the O’Sullivan family since O’Sullivan’s death.