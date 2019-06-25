Local
Family of slain officer Tara O’Sullivan to make first public appearance, police say
‘Her legacy will live on in this community and at Sacramento State’
Sacramento police announced a news conference with the family of slain officer Tara O’Sullivan Tuesday at police headquarters.
O’Sullivan was killed in an “ambush” style attack last week while responding to a domestic violence disturbance with her training officer. She is the first Sacramento Police officer killed in the line of duty since William Bean Jr. was killed while making a traffic stop in 1999.
Police said last week O’Sullivan was shot multiple times before police could rescue her. One of her wounds was “non-survivable,” police said.
The news conference will be the first public appearance by the O’Sullivan family since O’Sullivan’s death.
Comments