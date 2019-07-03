Elk Grove police release photos of 2 suspects in fireworks booth assault and robbery

Elk Grove police are seeking two suspects believed to be involved in a Sunday robbery and assault that hospitalized a woman volunteering at a fireworks stand.

The suspects are believed to have been involved in an incident Sunday evening in which a woman volunteering at a fireworks booth in the 8700 block of Elk Grove Boulevard was punched and run over by a vehicle as she attempted to confront a thief who stole a large box of fireworks, the Elk Grove Police Department said Wednesday in a news release.

Police say the vehicle is a green 1999 Chevrolet Suburban. It was found in Sacramento earlier this week and processed by investigators for evidence, according to the news release.

An entry in Elk Grove’s weekend police activity log reported that the SUV had five occupants – three black men and two women – and that the victim had been assaulted by one of the men. She was dragged a short distance by the vehicle, punched off of the SUV and then run over. The victim was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Elk Grove police spokesman Officer Jason Jimenez said Tuesday the box of fireworks taken was worth an estimated $500.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or incident is urged to contact the Elk Grove Police Department investigations bureau at 916-478-8058 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.