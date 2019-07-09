Police announce Golden 1 Center trespassing suspect who went unresponsive has died

See police response at Golden 1 Center Police responded to a call at the Golden 1 Center on July 2, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police responded to a call at the Golden 1 Center on July 2, 2019.

A man who became unresponsive after being detained last week by Sacramento and private security, allegedly trespassing at Golden 1 Center, died two days later, Sacramento police said this week.

Police responded at about 3:33 a.m. on July 2 to reports of a man who was “behaving erratically, running through the building, ignoring commands from security officers and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance,” at the 500 block of David J. Stern Walk, according to a news release sent last week.

In an updated statement Monday evening, the Sacramento Police Department said the man died Thursday. No other details were provided.

Golden 1 Center security had handcuffed and detained the suspect by the time police arrived, the police department said in the initial news release. The man then became unresponsive and officers began to administer CPR, authorities said.

Fire personnel arrived at the scene at 3:46 a.m. and transported the individual to a hospital, a Sacramento Fire Department spokesperson said.

The victim’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office pending notification of family.

Police are encouraging witnesses with information regarding this incident to contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443–4357 or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.