Trespasser in Golden 1 Center goes unresponsive after being detained, Sacramento police say

A man became unresponsive and was taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after being detained by Golden 1 Center security and Sacramento police, according to a police media release.

Police responded to the 500 block of David J. Stern Walk around 3:33 a.m. after reports that a man was “behaving erratically, running through the building, ignoring commands from security officers and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance,” according to the media release.

By the time police arrived, Golden 1 Center security had already handcuffed and detained the suspect. He then became unresponsive and officers began performing CPR, according to the media release.

Sacramento Fire Department arrived on the scene at 3:46 a.m., a spokesman said, and transported the man to a nearby hospital. An SPD investigation into what caused the man to go unresponsive has been initiated.

The Kings hosted a sellout crowd for night one of the California Classic on Monday night, featuring games between their summer league squad and those of the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. A concert by hip-hop artist T-Pain followed the games.

“We want to thank the security personnel, Sacramento Police Department and Sacramento Fire Department for their prompt response and action,” the Kings wrote in a prepared statement. “As there is an ongoing Sacramento Police Department investigation, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Police are encouraging witnesses with information regarding this incident to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443–HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.