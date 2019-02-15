Sacramento police release footage of shooting that left two dead near Golden 1 Center

The Sacramento Police Department released body camera footage Friday of the Dec. 30 shooting near the Golden 1 Center that left two injured and two dead.

The videos show the aftermath of the shooting: Clubgoers crowded into an alleyway, some screaming, others fighting. The video was originally released to ABC 10.

Officers were called to a downtown parking garage near Seventh and K streets at 1:50 a.m. on Dec. 30 to investigate a shooting that occurred after a fight broke out inside a nightclub on K Street. Investigators later determined that the shooting was was gang-related.

When police arrived, they found one man with gunshot wounds “to the face,” according to police scanner records obtained through Broadcastify. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police also found a woman in a nearby alley with gunshot wounds to her leg; she was taken to a hospital.

While officers were investigating, two other people with gunshot wounds were located at hospitals, according to the release. Police later determined they were involved in the shooting. One of the men died, the other survived.

The two victims who died were identified as Tuan Tran, 31, of Berkeley and Abram Oates, 26, of Sacramento.

Several downtown streets were closed Dec. 30 as police investigated the scene.

No updates have been made in the case, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Vance Chandler said Friday.

“We put out that video to show the public what our officers were challenged with during that incident, including not only the crime itself but the crowd after the crime,” Chandler said.

The department also released footage Friday morning from the recent arrest of a man who had a rifle tucked in his waistband during a Northgate traffic stop.

“We have committed to releasing more video to be a more transparent organization,” Chandler said.