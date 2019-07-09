Man stabbed several times in midtown late Monday night

A man was stabbed several times in a midtown establishment late Monday night, police said.

The Sacramento Police Department responded to the 1900 block of L Street after reports of a fight at 1:42 a.m. They discovered a man who had been stabbed with a knife several times, but the male attacker had already fled the scene, the news release said.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to police. The Crime Scene Investigation unit responded and processed the scene, the news release said. No other information is currently available.

