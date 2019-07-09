Lanes closed at Greenback Boulevard in Citrus Heights following shooting

This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for details.

Police have closed eastbound lanes of Greenback Boulevard at Arcadia Drive on Tuesday evening in Citrus Heights following reports of a shooting.

Details are limited, but the shooting took place around 7:45 p.m. on the 8000 block of Greenback Boulevard, according to social media posts by witnesses, some of whom were dining at the nearby Red Robin restaurant.

Witnesses said on Twitter and told Public Safety News that a man had been shot by police.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police have not commented on the circumstances of the police activity in the area.