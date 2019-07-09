Crime - Sacto 911
Lanes closed at Greenback Boulevard in Citrus Heights following shooting
Police have closed eastbound lanes of Greenback Boulevard at Arcadia Drive on Tuesday evening in Citrus Heights following reports of a shooting.
Details are limited, but the shooting took place around 7:45 p.m. on the 8000 block of Greenback Boulevard, according to social media posts by witnesses, some of whom were dining at the nearby Red Robin restaurant.
Witnesses said on Twitter and told Public Safety News that a man had been shot by police.
Police have not commented on the circumstances of the police activity in the area.
