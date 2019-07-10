K-9 shot in deadly Citrus Heights officer-involved shooting expected to recover, police say

Officer-involved shooting in Citrus Heights Police have closed eastbound lanes of Greenback Boulevard near Sunrise Boulevard on Tuesday evening in Citrus Heights following an officer-involved shooting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police have closed eastbound lanes of Greenback Boulevard near Sunrise Boulevard on Tuesday evening in Citrus Heights following an officer-involved shooting.

A police dog shot in the face Tuesday evening during a deadly confrontation with a suspect near Sunrise Mall is expected to fully recover, police said in an overnight update.

The officer-involved shooting happened in the 8000 block of Greenback Lane near Arcadia Drive, where police arrived in response to a call of “shots heard” in the Macy’s parking lot at Sunrise Mall just after 7:30 p.m.

An armed suspect was shot and killed by police, who returned fire after the suspect “immediately” opened fire on the arriving officers, Citrus Heights police spokesman Lt. Chad Morris said Tuesday.

In the exchange, a K-9 was believed to have been shot in the face, while a bullet whizzed through the K-9’s handler’s uniform shirt but did not injure him, police said.

Both were transported for medical treatment, and the Citrus Heights Police Department said in a news release early Wednesday morning that they are “both expected to make a full recovery,” though the K-9 handler was not injured as the bullet went through the “slack” of his uniform, Morris said Tuesday.

Investigation of the shooting remains ongoing, and a stretch of Greenback Lane near Sunrise Boulevard was closed overnight as crime scene investigators remained at the scene. Those two major roadways have since reopened to traffic.

The suspect has been described by authorities as a white male adult. His identity will be released by the coroner’s office.

Involved officers will be placed on paid administrative leave, which is department policy. It was not clear how many officers were involved in the incident or how many officers fired shots at the suspect.