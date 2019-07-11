Elk Grove police arrest skateboarding robbery suspect, connect him to earlier theft

See Elk Grove police arrest skateboarding robbery suspect Elk Grove police arrested a suspect who allegedly robbed the same AM/PM convenience store twice in less than two months. Police arrested Jeffrey LaCalle, 21, of Elk Grove, Wednesday evening. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Elk Grove police arrested a suspect who allegedly robbed the same AM/PM convenience store twice in less than two months. Police arrested Jeffrey LaCalle, 21, of Elk Grove, Wednesday evening.

Elk Grove police arrested a suspect who allegedly robbed the same AM/PM convenience store twice in less than two months.

Police arrested Jeffrey LaCalle, 21, of Elk Grove on Wednesday evening in connection with a robbery occurring just before 2 a.m. Monday morning at the AM/PM store on the 9500 block of Harbour Point Drive, the Elk Grove Police Department said in a news release.

Detectives then linked LaCalle to another armed robbery of the same AM/PM store on May 18, according to the news release.

Earlier this week, Elk Grove police released surveillance photos from the more recent robbery, showing the suspect carrying a lime green skateboard and what appeared to be a revolver in the same hand.

LaCalle has been booked into the Sacramento County jail on two counts of robbery, criminal threats and probation violation. His total bail is $450,000.

Sacramento Superior Court records show LaCalle was sentenced to probation in 2018 after pleading no contest to a charge of vehicle theft.