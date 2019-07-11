Suspect who wore nametag with his real name while using stolen credit cards arrested, sheriff says

A suspect sought by Placer County Sheriff’s Office, accused of using a credit card stolen from an elderly Auburn victim.

It sure does help detectives when the suspect wears a nametag.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office says an identity theft suspect who had been sought since March, accused of using an elderly Auburn resident’s credit cards in Sacramento County, was arrested earlier this week in Rancho Cordova, according to a sheriff’s news release.

Surveillance images of a suspect in mechanic’s clothing with a nametag that said “Chris” apparently helped the sheriff’s office “ID him within 20 minutes” with aid from social media, the news release said.

“Chris” was no alias. Chris Thomason was extradited to Placer County and faces charges of felony identity theft after Rancho Cordova police arrested him Monday.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says Thomason had been out-of-state between March and his arrest earlier this week.