Burglary suspects stole dead officer’s identity and memorabilia, Placer sheriff says

Detectives last week arrested a trio of burglary and identity theft suspects, accused of burglarizing a recently deceased law enforcement officer’s Loomis home and using financial records to steal the officer’s identity, Placer County sheriff’s officials said.

Tammy Miller, 48, John Goble, 53, and John Cooper, 53, were arrested in connection with the May incident involving the law enforcement officer, and detectives also discovered an identity theft “lab” containing more evidence of multiple stolen identities and counterfeit checks, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Monday in a news release.

Detectives launched an investigation following the initial May 16 burglary, in which “priceless keepsakes” and law enforcement memorabilia were stolen from the dead victim’s residence, the news release said. The suspects also allegedly used stolen financial paperwork, checks and credit cards to make fraudulent purchases online and across the Sacramento area.

Miller, Goble and Cooper were arrested last Wednesday during a probation search and arrested on suspicion of burglary, identity theft and financial elder abuse.

Miller had an outstanding warrant out of Placer County for identity theft involving more than 10 victims, and Cooper had an unspecified active warrant out of Sacramento County, according to Monday’s news release.

All three have been booked into the Placer County jail.

