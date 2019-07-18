La Riviera shooting suspect arrested in Folsom domestic dispute while out on bail

At shooting scene, Sacramento County Sheriff’s sergeant describes what happened A large police presence seen at active shooter situation at La Riviera and Salmon Fall drives, off Watt Avenue, in Sacramento on July 16, 2019 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A large police presence seen at active shooter situation at La Riviera and Salmon Fall drives, off Watt Avenue, in Sacramento on July 16, 2019

The suspect accused of firing multiple gunshots at a La Riviera apartment was arrested at a Folsom hotel, 24 hours after being released on bail, for a domestic violence incident involving her husband, authorities say.

Kathy Equite Miller, 31, is back in custody at Sacramento County jail in lieu of $1 million bail after she was arrested for a domestic dispute that happened about 9:20 a.m. Wednesday at the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Iron Point Road, Folsom Police Department spokeswoman Detective Melanie Catanio said.

“She was arrested for inflicting injury on her husband and for committing a felony while out on bail,” Catanio said.

Catanio said police believe the incident happened inside a hotel room, but further details are limited because it is an ongoing domestic violence investigation.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office named Miller as the suspect in a Tuesday morning incident that drew massive police response to the La Riviera area.

Deputies responding to a 911 call at an apartment near La Riviera and Salmon Falls drives reported that shots were being fired from inside an apartment unit about 8 a.m. Tuesday.

After dozens of police vehicles and scores of officers responded to the scene, including SWAT teams and armored vehicles, authorities eventually made contact with a woman, who surrendered peacefully without further incident, sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding said Tuesday. Three children younger than 10 years old, believed to be Miller’s, were recovered safely. No one was injured in the incident, Deterding said.

Miller was booked into Sacramento County jail for Tuesday’s shooting incident with bail set at $100,000, on suspicion of discharging a firearm in an inhabited dwelling and child endangerment. Jail booking logs show Miller was released on bail the same day.

Deterding said Thursday morning that detectives now believe it was Miller herself who placed the initial 911 call Tuesday for an unspecified emergency, but further details were limited. Deterding said Miller had been “pretty uncooperative” with investigators following the initial arrest.

Less than 24 hours later, Folsom police arrested Miller, who is back in jail facing felony charges of domestic violence and corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant, as well as an enhancement for committing the offenses while out on bail, jail logs show. She is being held in lieu of $1 million.

Public records available online show Miller lived at the apartment building on La Riviera Drive where Tuesday’s incident took place.

Miller is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.