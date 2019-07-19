Crime - Sacto 911

Victim identified in Hagginwood Park fatal shooting

A man who was shot and killed last Friday in north Sacramento has been identified by the coroner’s office.

Darius Woods, 23, of Sacramento was found at Hagginwood Park in the 3200 block of Marysville Boulevard at 9:13 p.m. July 12 with at least one gunshot wound, according to a Sacramento Police Department news release and coroner records.

Police responded to the area in response to a shooting, and Woods was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made, and the incident remains under investigation by homicide detectives.

Police urge anyone with information about the homicide to call the dispatch center at 916-808-5471, call Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP, or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 tips” smartphone app.

