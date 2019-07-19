Victim identified in Hagginwood Park fatal shooting

What does a coroner do? What is an autopsy? A coroner investigates deaths of persons dying from criminal violence, accidents, suicide, sudden unexpected deaths (without an attending physician), any suspicious or unusual circumstances, or when the decedent is unidentified. Here's a look. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A coroner investigates deaths of persons dying from criminal violence, accidents, suicide, sudden unexpected deaths (without an attending physician), any suspicious or unusual circumstances, or when the decedent is unidentified. Here's a look.

A man who was shot and killed last Friday in north Sacramento has been identified by the coroner’s office.

Darius Woods, 23, of Sacramento was found at Hagginwood Park in the 3200 block of Marysville Boulevard at 9:13 p.m. July 12 with at least one gunshot wound, according to a Sacramento Police Department news release and coroner records.

Police responded to the area in response to a shooting, and Woods was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made, and the incident remains under investigation by homicide detectives.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police urge anyone with information about the homicide to call the dispatch center at 916-808-5471, call Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP, or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 tips” smartphone app.

SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of July 16, 2019.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee crime Man shot, killed in north Sacramento July 13, 2019 09:14 AM