3 people arrested on suspicion of car burglary in Folsom, police say

Three Sacramento residents were arrested Friday evening on suspicion of multiple car burglaries in Folsom and firearm related charges, police said.

The Folsom Police Department received several calls of vehicles being broken into at Kaiser Folsom and the Palladio Mall earlier that day, according to officials.

Responding officers watched surveillance footage and found the suspect vehicle at the Folsom Premium Outlets, police said. There, they took Anthony Martell, 21, and two juveniles into custody.

Officers at the scene also found a loaded .40-caliber handgun with an altered serial number inside the car, according to police.

The two juveniles were booked into Sacramento County Juvenile Hall, the police department said. Martell was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail but has since been released, according to inmate logs.