Man killed in Fair Oaks house party shooting identified as Sierra College football player

The man killed in a shooting at a Fair Oaks house party Sunday morning has been identified as a Sierra College football player.

The community college’s athletics department announced in social media posts Sunday evening that Chancelor Fields-Colbert died Sunday. One of Fields-Colbert’s teammates, David Stone, confirmed his death was a result of a fight at the party.

Fields-Colbert was an incoming sophomore at Sierra College and played defensive back for the Wolverines. He attended West Valley High School in Fairbanks, Alaska, according to his biography page with the college’s athletics department.

Stone described Fields-Colbert as “a really good kid” who in addition to school and football, briefly worked at Green Acres Nursery & Supply in Rocklin.

The party at an Airbnb rental home on Fair Oaks Boulevard Saturday night was a going away celebration for Stone, who had received a scholarship to play football at Abilene Christian University in Texas, Stone said.

Stone was on the roof talking to a friend at the party when he heard multiple gunshots coming from downstairs around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, he said. He didn’t see the altercation but said a friend sent him a video of it.

In the 10-second video, a man in a red hoodie and light blue jeans pushes through a crowd of people with red solo cups, pulls out a gun and points it forward. Someone can be heard yelling “he’s got a gun” and then the video ends.

Stone said he later learned a fight had broken out between Fields-Colbert and the shooter, who has not been identified. But he didn’t know what the fight was about and who the shooter was.

People had been trying to get into the party all night, Stone said. He told his friends manning the gate not to let anyone he didn’t know into the house.

Around 60 people were inside the house at the time of the shooting, and nearly all panicked and tried to exit the house in a hurry following the shots, Stone said. That led to “complete chaos” and “people getting trampled on.”

As the partygoers cleared out, sheriff’s deputies arrived to find a lone male victim lying in the street with a gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Tess Deterding of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. That was Fields-Colbert.

He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.

“It’s definitely something that nobody wants to experience, especially when it’s a celebration and someone dies at the party,” Stone said.

Following the incident, nearly 10 people at the party were handcuffed and detained for questioning, Stone said, including himself.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115.

Fields-Colbert’s family is currently in Sacramento and will be holding a funeral service for him in Alaska, according to Sierra College spokeswoman Jeannette Bischoff.

We are saddened to hear that Sierra College Wolverine, Chancelor Fields-Colbert, passed away early Sunday, July 21. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this tragic time. He will be deeply missed by his teammates, coaches, fellow students, Sierra faculty and staff. pic.twitter.com/xLiLk17b60 — Sierra Sports (@SierraSports) July 22, 2019