Man accused of stealing over $12,000 of property at Roseville Golfland Sunsplash

A Hayward man was arrested last week for stealing over $12,000 worth of items from 30 people at Roseville Golfland Sunsplash, according to a news release from the Roseville Police Department.

Aryan Parihar, 21, was arrested Tuesday, July 16, on a charge of grand theft. Police received phone calls from Roseville Golfland Sunsplah, a water park and entertainment area, where numerous people said their property had been stolen, according to Rob Baquera, spokesman for the Roseville Police Department.

Officers worked with security to catalog the items and identify the victims. They were able to identify Parihar as the suspect. Parihar was arrested at the water park the same day and taken into police custody, Baquera said.

Officers estimated the value of the stolen items, which included cellphones, amounted to over $12,500.