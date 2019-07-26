Sacramento woman found guilty in death of her child sentenced to 21 years in prison

Rebecca Thomas on Friday received a 21 years to life sentence in the death of one of her 22-month-old twins. Sacramento

A woman who was found guilty in the death of her own toddler was sentenced to 21 years to life in prison Friday, officials said.

Rebecca Thomas saw evidence of child abuse on her 22-month-old twins and was instructed to seek medical help for the injuries, according to a news release from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. Instead, she left her children with Taylor Montgomery-Gutzman, who strangled one of the twins in 2016.

Thomas was convicted of second-degree murder and felony child abuse in May, the release said.

Montgomery-Gutzman was also convicted of the charges and assault on a child causing death, according to the release. He will be sentenced Oct. 10 and faces a maximum sentence of 31 years to life.

