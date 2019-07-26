Man said to have arsonist past arrested in connection to setting fires in Sacramento

Video shows person of interest in July 4 arson fire in downtown Sacramento The Sacramento Fire Department is seeking a person of interest in a July 4 arson fire downtown. The fire started around 7 a.m. on the Fourth of July in Rice Alley, which is in the 1800 block of Eighth Street. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Sacramento Fire Department is seeking a person of interest in a July 4 arson fire downtown. The fire started around 7 a.m. on the Fourth of July in Rice Alley, which is in the 1800 block of Eighth Street.

A man said to have a history of arson was arrested early Friday morning for allegedly setting four trashcan, dumpster and vegetation fires in Sacramento this week, officials said.

Surveillance footage obtained by the Sacramento Fire Department linked David Loflin to three fires lit late Sunday night and early Monday morning along Folsom Boulevard and the light rail corridor between 39th Street and Power Inn Road, according to a news release from the department.

Loflin, 51, allegedly set a vegetation fire at the 39th and R Street light rail station, a dumpster fire in a commercial parking lot in the 6700 block of Folsom Boulevard and a trashcan fire at Safe Credit Union in the 6300 block of Folsom Boulevard, the release said.

That night, two other vegetation fires were started in the same area, according to the release. But detectives weren’t able to prove Loflin started them.

Another dumpster fire was started Thursday night around 9:45 p.m. at Improv Alley near the 12th Street intersection, the release said. Fire investigators were able to link Loflin to it with an eyewitness account.

He was later found by law enforcement, according to the release, and taken into custody around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the Sacramento County jail logs say. He’s at the Sacramento County Main Jail with a bail of $1,000,000.

Loflin faces three counts of arson of property and one county of arson of a structure/forestland, the release said. He also violated the terms of his probation, according to the jail logs.

He was arrested in Fairfield in 2015 for allegedly setting at least one fire in the area, Fox40 previously reported.

Loflin is set to appear in court Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., according to the jail logs.