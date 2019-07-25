Man left with life-threatening injuries after altercation in Arden Arcade home, police say

A man was left with life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon after an altercation with another man in his Arden Arcade home, police said.

The victim was assaulted with an unknown object by someone he knew in his home on the 3800 block of Sandra Court near Watt Avenue and Auburn Boulevard, according to Sgt. Tess Deterding of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. He’s been transported to the hospital.

The suspect fled the scene and told another person at a different location that he had just killed someone, Deterding said. That person called the police, who were able to locate both the victim and suspect.

The suspect has been detained, Deterding said.

