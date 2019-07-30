Crime - Sacto 911
Someone stole a portable water tank from Cal Fire. Have you seen it?
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection is seeking the public’s help after $1,500 worth of fire equipment was stolen from them in Red Bluff between Friday night and Saturday morning.
A portable 2,000-gallon orange tank with the words “CAL FIRE” and “2000 GAL” in white letters was taken from Highway 36 E 2 miles east of Dales Station in Tehama County, Cal Fire said in a news release Tuesday. A chrome gated wye was attached to the tank.
Cal Fire is asking anyone with information about the stolen tank to call Battalion Chief Mark Frits at 530-528-5199.
