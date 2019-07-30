Someone stole a portable water tank from Cal Fire. Have you seen it?

A 2,000-gallon “pumpkin tank” was stolen from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection last week. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection is seeking the public’s help after $1,500 worth of fire equipment was stolen from them in Red Bluff between Friday night and Saturday morning.

A portable 2,000-gallon orange tank with the words “CAL FIRE” and “2000 GAL” in white letters was taken from Highway 36 E 2 miles east of Dales Station in Tehama County, Cal Fire said in a news release Tuesday. A chrome gated wye was attached to the tank.

Cal Fire is asking anyone with information about the stolen tank to call Battalion Chief Mark Frits at 530-528-5199.

