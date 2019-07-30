Crime - Sacto 911

Two newborn babies allegedly left on sidewalk in Fairfield; one dead, police say

Two newborn babies were found on a sidewalk in Fairfield on Tuesday afternoon, police said. One baby died and the other was in stable condition after being transported to a hospital.

A woman found the babies behind a business on the 300 block of Pittman Road around 4 p.m., according to a news release from the Fairfield Police Department.

She called police, who arrived and began performing life-saving efforts on one baby, the release said. The other baby died before police arrived.

Police searched for the babies’ mother and found a female on Central Place who appeared to have recently given birth, according to the release. She was detained and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

