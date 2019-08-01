No suspect located after shots fired Wednesday near American River College, sheriff says

See scene of shooting at Jack in the Box Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at a Jack in the Box near College Oak Drive and Madison Avenue in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento County on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Deputies responded to reports of shots fired at a Jack in the Box near College Oak Drive and Madison Avenue in the Foothill Farms area of Sacramento County on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

A suspect accused of firing shots Wednesday afternoon near American River College remains at large, not located after officers set up a perimeter in the area, a sheriff’s spokesperson said Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to the area of College Oak Drive and Madison Avenue about 2:47 p.m. Wednesday, where a male suspect allegedly shot at people but did not injure anyone, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding said Wednesday.

After setting up a perimeter and searching for more than an hour, a suspect was not located, Deterding said Thursday.

The suspect has not been identified but was described as a man with a dark complexion and wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt. Deterding added Thursday that the suspect may also have short dreadlocks.

The incident was not considered an active shooting situation, Deterding said while the perimeter was still in place.

No further details were available.