Customer dies days after worker assaulted him at his Arden Arcade home, authorities say

Sean Timothy Warner, 38, of Rocklin.

A man severely beaten inside his Arden Arcade home last week has died from his injuries, according to the coroner and sheriff’s office.

The coroner has identified the victim as John Hurst, 64, of Sacramento. Hurst died Saturday, succumbing to injuries suffered last Thursday afternoon when he was assaulted inside his home on Sandra Court, near Watt Avenue and Auburn Boulevard.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspect, 38-year-old Sean Timothy Warner, of Rocklin, for what was initially an attempted murder charge. Warner now faces a charge of murder, Sacramento Superior Court records and jail booking logs show. He is being held with no bail.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding said last week Warner is believed to be an employee of a local business and the victim was believed to be a customer.

After fleeing the home, Warner told someone at a different location that he had just killed someone, Deterding said. The Sheriff’s Office then received a call from a business that one of their employees had told them about his crime, according to a news release.

Warner was arraigned earlier this week and did not enter a plea. He is due back in court Aug. 22.

