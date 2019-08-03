El Dorado County sheriff releases use of force video that shows police dog biting woman

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office releases use of force video The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office released a video and statement on Facebook regarding a use of force incident that happened on July 28, 2019. A canine bit a woman several times while police were trying to get her to cooperate with them. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office released a video and statement on Facebook regarding a use of force incident that happened on July 28, 2019. A canine bit a woman several times while police were trying to get her to cooperate with them.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office released a video of a use of force arrest on Sunday, in which a police dog bites a woman multiple times.

The video, which was edited to bleep out expletives and blur a nude body, shows deputies and a dog in a home trying to get a naked woman to cooperate with them. Throughout the shaky two-minute video, the dog is barking and a woman appears to be yelling.

The video was uploaded to the department’s Facebook page on Thursday evening in response to videos of the incident that were posted on social media, the post said.

Deputies were initially called to the scene Sunday to investigate a report of domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon, according to a news release from the department. The suspect, Vicki Weaver, is suspected of beating her boyfriend with a crescent wrench.

After arriving at the home, the deputies interviewed Weaver and then tried to arrest her, the release said.

She refused to go outside, according to the release. Instead, she sat on a couch naked and yelled at deputies, who the victim had let into the house.

A police dog was brought into the home, and several warnings were issued and ignored by Weaver, the release said. She rushed at the deputies and started hitting the dog while trying to grab its collar.

Weaver also hit the dog’s handler in the face, grabbed and twisted another deputy’s fingers and tried to grab the groin of a third deputy, according to the release.

The dog then bit Weaver several times, the release said.

It’s unclear when the video starts in terms of the department’s timeline. The person filming the video repeatedly tells the officers to get the dog off Weaver and to leave her alone.

“She’s harmless, man. She’s harmless,” the person says, pleading with the deputies. Later in the video, the person says, “I’m ... sorry I even called you.”

Toward the end of the video, the deputies drag the woman a few feet across the floor of the house and shut the door. The person filming yells at the deputies to open the door. They don’t, and then the video ends.

Weaver was taken into custody and transported to Marshall Hospital, the release said. While there, Weaver was still combative and kicked a nurse, the release said.

Once released from the hospital, Weaver was booked into the El Dorado County jail, according to the release.