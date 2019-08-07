Suspect who allegedly shot and killed man in Walmart parking lot arrested in Elk Grove

Johnathon Michael Inocencio, 30, was taken into custody by the Elk Grove Police Department Wednesday afternoon after allegedly shooting someone in Livermore early Wednesday morning, police said. Livermore Police Department

A man who allegedly shot and killed another man outside of a Walmart in Livermore on Wednesday morning was taken into custody in Elk Grove on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Johnathon Michael Inocencio, 30, was arrested on suspicion of murder after Elk Grove Police were notified by one of their license plate readers that he was in the area around 1:30 p.m., according to Officer Jason Jimenez, spokesman for the Elk Grove Police Department.

The officers located the vehicle, stopped it and arrested Inocencio without incident — all in about 20 minutes, Jimenez said.

Livermore Police said they would travel to Elk Grove to take custody of Inocencio and his vehicle, according to a Facebook post from that department.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Inocencio was wanted since around 4 a.m. when officers responded to a shooting at a Walmart parking lot on the 2700 block of Las Positas Road in Livermore, another post from the department said. Police found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He died at the scene.

By the time law enforcement had arrived, Inocencio had allegedly fled, according to the post.

Officers believe Inocencio and the victim were involved in a confrontation that escalated, reportedly leading Inocencio to shoot the victim in the upper body several times, the post said.

After discovering his identity, they issued a statewide alert for Inocencio and his vehicle, which helped Elk Grove Police find him, according to the post.

Police described both men as transients who “reside in the creek area near the crime scene,” the post said.

The shooting comes less than a week after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, killing 22.

The investigation is ongoing, Livermore Police said. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the department’s tipline at 925-371-4790.