Two people shot in car on Stockton Boulevard in south Sacramento, sheriff’s office says

Two people were shot Saturday afternoon while driving through the intersection of 65th Street and Stockton Boulevard in south Sacramento, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies received a report of gunshots in the area around 1 p.m., according to a news release from the department. The caller said their vehicle had been hit by gunfire, and several other vehicles were trying to flee the scene.

No one inside the caller’s vehicle was struck by bullets, the release said. But multiple shell casings were found at the site.

About 20 minutes later, the sheriff’s office found out that two people had arrived at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, south Sacramento, with gunshot wounds, the release said. Both were being treated.

One went into surgery earlier Saturday, according to Deputy Rod Grassman, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The motive of the shooting is unknown, the release said. Detectives are investigating and asking anyone with information to call them at 916-874-5115.