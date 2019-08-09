El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman’s car, continue to search for her

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is searching for this missing woman The El Dorado County Sheriff's office is still searching Heather Gumina who was last seen on July 16, 2019. Her vehicle, a 2005 black Infiniti coupe with pink bow stickers, was found in El Dorado County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The El Dorado County Sheriff's office is still searching Heather Gumina who was last seen on July 16, 2019. Her vehicle, a 2005 black Infiniti coupe with pink bow stickers, was found in El Dorado County.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office found a missing woman’s car, authorities said Friday.

Heather Gumina (Waters) went missing July 16 and has not been seen since, the office said in a Facebook post.

Her car, a black 2005 Infinity G35, was found in El Dorado County and is being processed for forensic evidence, a news release from the office said.

Anyone with information about Gumina’s whereabouts can contact deputies at 530-621-6600.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW