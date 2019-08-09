Crime - Sacto 911
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman’s car, continue to search for her
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is searching for this missing woman
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office found a missing woman’s car, authorities said Friday.
Heather Gumina (Waters) went missing July 16 and has not been seen since, the office said in a Facebook post.
Her car, a black 2005 Infinity G35, was found in El Dorado County and is being processed for forensic evidence, a news release from the office said.
Anyone with information about Gumina’s whereabouts can contact deputies at 530-621-6600.
