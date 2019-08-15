PETA offering $5,000 reward for info to help CHP solve abandoned dog case on Hwy. 50

A dog allegedly abandoned on the side of westbound Highway 50 Sunday evening was rescued by California Highway Patrol officers.

Animal rights group PETA says it will give a $5,000 cash reward to anyone who provides information that leads law enforcement to make an arrest after a dog was abandoned on the side of Highway 50 in El Dorado County over the weekend.

The California Highway Patrol’s Placerville office said a witness reported seeing a vehicle slow down and kick a dog out of their vehicle Sunday evening on westbound Highway 50 near Greenstone Road, about halfway between Shingle Springs and Placerville.

The dog looks similar to a boxer, but People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals in a news release announcing the reward campaign Wednesday morning said the dog is actually a male brown brindle Rottweiler-mastiff mix.

The animal was reportedly let out of a white van about 6:30 p.m. Sunday before the vehicle sped away, PETA says. A CHP officer arrived to the scene and rescued the dog before it was harmed, CHP Placerville said in a news release.

“It takes a disturbing and dangerous lack of empathy to push an animal out of a car on a busy road and keep on driving,” PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said in a statement. “PETA urges anyone with information about this case to come forward now so that whoever abandoned this dog can be held accountable and stopped from endangering anyone else.”

PETA’s news release says the organization is “is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this crime.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the CHP Placerville office at 916-861-1300 or El Dorado County animal services at 530-621-5795.

