Marysville man turns himself in, says he stabbed his mother. She died in their apartment

A Marysville man turned himself in Friday evening, claiming he attacked his mother with a knife.

Otoniel Carranza, 37, walked into the Marysville Police Department around 4 p.m. to surrender in the death of his mother, according to a news release.

Officers and fire personnel who went to the apartment in the 1100 block of Ramirez Street, the residence for Carranza and his mother, found a woman with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the release.

Marysville police said the investigation is ongoing. The California Department of Justice will assist in the case.

No further details are available at this time.