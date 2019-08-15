Crime - Sacto 911
Woman shoots her husband in Fair Oaks, then calls 911. She’s being detained by police
Sheriffs deputies responded to a 911 call by a woman stating she shot her husband Wednesday afternoon in Fair Oaks, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. She’s being detained by sheriff’s deputies.
The woman called from a residence on the 7200 block of Winding Way around 2:30 p.m., according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Tess Deterding.
Deputies arrived at the residence and found a man who was shot in the abdomen, Deterding said. He was transported to a local hospital.
CSI is investigating on scene, according to Deterding.
