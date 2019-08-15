Woman shoots her husband in Fair Oaks, then calls 911. She’s being detained by police

Crime scene tape blocks off a Fair Oaks home Thursday afternoon after a woman reportedly shot her husband.

Sheriffs deputies responded to a 911 call by a woman stating she shot her husband Wednesday afternoon in Fair Oaks, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. She’s being detained by sheriff’s deputies.

The woman called from a residence on the 7200 block of Winding Way around 2:30 p.m., according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Tess Deterding.

Deputies arrived at the residence and found a man who was shot in the abdomen, Deterding said. He was transported to a local hospital.

CSI is investigating on scene, according to Deterding.

