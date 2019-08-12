Four teens arrested in the robbery of a cellphone store with a metal weapon

Four male teenagers were arrested near Arden Fair on suspicion of robbing a cellphone store in the 1400 block of Howe Avenue with a metal object Monday afternoon, police said.

The teenagers held a metal weapon that resembled a medium-sized pipe during the robbery, said Sacramento County sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Tess Deterding.

When deputies arrived at the store, they saw a vehicle in the area that witnesses said was involved in the robbery. Deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over, but it fled.

A pursuit ended in the Arden Fair area, where three people escaped on foot, Deterding said.

One suspect was quickly detained, and the others were found within minutes with help of a police helicopter and a police dog.

The metal weapon used in the robbery was found in the suspects’ vehicle, Deterding said.