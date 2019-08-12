Crime - Sacto 911
A body was found in the river at Walnut Grove. No foul play is suspected
An unidentified male was found dead in a branch of the Sacramento River in Walnut Grove on Saturday morning. The cause of death has not been revealed, but officials say it was not suspicious.
An off-duty police officer called the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department at 10:19 a.m. from a boat in Walnut Grove’s Steamboat Slough, saying there was a body in the water along Grand Island, according to spokesperson Sgt. Tess Deterding.
“No foul play suspected,” Deterding said. “The coroner took the body.”
The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of death and working to reach the victim’s next of kin before releasing further information.
