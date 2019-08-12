Attempted theft, carjacking ends with arrest of a Redding man

Redding resident Devan William Nelson, 25, is suspected of stealing a woman’s wallet and car keys and trying to steal her car in Redding on Sunday morning. Shasta County Jail

A man who stole a woman’s wallet at a Redding coffee shop on Sunday also tried to drive off in her car, police said.

The man entered the back door of a Dutch Bros coffee shop, took the wallet and car keys and then went into the parking lot, where he tried to shift the vehicle into gear, Redding police said in a news release.

When two employees tried to stop the man, he punched one in the face before fleeing on foot. The worker was not seriously injured.

Police located a suspect and arrested him, the news release said. Devan William Nelson, 25, was booked into the Shasta County jail on suspicion of carjacking and burglary, according to court records.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In April 2018, Nelson was investigated for striking a man with a hammer multiple times in his residence in downtown Redding. Police said he was arrested that July on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.