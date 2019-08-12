Three arrested in multiple thefts worth $150,000 in Yolo County

William Cole, 30, of Davis, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of multiple thefts and possession of $150,000 worth of stolen property in Yolo County. Additional suspects are under investigation, officials say.

Two men and a woman were arrested last week in connection with multiple thefts and possession of $150,000 worth of stolen property in Yolo County. Additional suspects are under investigation, officials say.

William Richard Cole, 30, of Woodland; Samantha Schonewise, 25, of Davis; and Jorge Antonio Ramirez, 53, of Woodland, were charged with stealing numerous valuable items including a recreational vehicle, a bike, a truck and farm equipment from both private individuals and businesses, according to Yolo County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Matthew Davis.

The Sheriff’s Office began connecting reports of stolen property in the county’s unincorporated areas, Woodland, Davis and Winters several weeks before the arrests were made in collaboration with the Yolo County Ag Task Force, Yolo County Special Investigations Unit and Woodland police, Davis said.

“The crux of the investigation began towards the end of July,” Davis said. “It took (us) some time to recover the amount of property that was stolen.”

On Wednesday, Cole and Schonewise were arrested during a traffic stop in Zamora, Davis said.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies obtained two search warrants.

Officials arrested Ramirez during one of the searches Saturday.

The suspects were booked in Yolo County jail shortly after their arrests but have since been released. Ramirez and Cole posted bail, according to Davis. Schonewise was released on promise to appear in court at a later date.

The Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information about the cases to call 530-666-8282. Anonymous tips can be reported at 530-668-5248.