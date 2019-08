Check out Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of Aug. 13 Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of Aug. 13, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of Aug. 13, 2019.

Sacramento police are investigating a shooting in Central Oak Park on Saturday night.

The shooting, which occurred at 44th Street and 10th Avenue at 9:10 p.m., wounded one person, police said. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released details about the shooting.

