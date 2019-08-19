Police seek help finding man suspected in two sexual assaults near American River

Police are looking for this suspect in American River attempted rape The Sacramento Police are seeking the community’s help in finding a a man suspected of sexually assaulting two women near the American River on August 18, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Sacramento Police are seeking the community’s help in finding a a man suspected of sexually assaulting two women near the American River on August 18, 2019.

Sacramento police are seeking the community’s help in finding a man suspected of sexually assaulting two women near the American River on Sunday.

The man allegedly assaulted a woman in Sutter’s Landing Regional Park shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, police said in a news release. During the attack, the woman was able to flee and was not injured, police said.

While officers were investigating the report of sexual assault on scene, they were informed of a similar attack nearby in which the man allegedly attempted to rape a second woman on the bike trail under the Capital City Freeway, south of the American River. In that attack, the woman was also able to flee. After investigating, the officers determined the same man had carried out both attacks.

Officers, with the help of a police helicopter, conducted an extensive search to find the man but could not locate him. He was last seen fleeing westbound from the scene, police said.

The department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect, described as a heavyset Hispanic man with green eyes and brown hair, police said. He is approximately 20 to 30 years old and 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

Police released a photo and video of the suspect wearing black briefs. He was also reportedly seen wearing jeans and holding a green T-shirt, according to the news release.

Detectives believe the man speaks Englilsh with a Spanish accent, police said.

“Detectives believe there may be potential witnesses who observed the suspect during these incidents,” according to the news release. “Additionally, detectives need to talk to a male witness who was on a bicycle in the area during the second incident.”

Anyone with information can contact the Sacramento police dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or submit an anonymous tip using the P3 Tips smartphone app, police said. Callers are eligible for a reward up to $1,000.