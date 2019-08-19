Killer of the aunt of ex-NBA player Matt Barnes sentenced after retrial

Michael Williams, 58, was sentenced to 25 years to life for killing his wife in 2014. Sacramento Police Department

The man who killed the aunt of retired NBA player Matt Barnes was resentenced to 25 years to life in prison last week following his retrial in the death of his wife, Tanganyika Williams, according to court records.

Michael Lee Williams, 58, had initially been convicted in December 2015 and sentenced to 56 years to life, but that verdict was overturned last year, when the California Court of Appeal ordered a new trial because of the improper introduction of a previous conviction during the original proceeding.

Williams stabbed his wife twice in the neck while they were traveling in his van on the morning of July 8, 2014. His trial focused on his state of mind at the time of the stabbing, according a press release from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Williams was convicted for a second time June 6, and he was sentenced Friday, court records show.

He is being held in Los Angeles.