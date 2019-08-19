Traffic delayed on Highway 50 as firefighters contain blaze

Eastbound Highway 50 between El Dorado Road and Missouri Flat Road was congested early Monday afternoon due to a brush fire, authorities reported.

Google Maps live data showed heavy traffic from Greenstone to Missouri Flat roads, with a possible crash midway through the area.

The Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit responded to the fire around 12:30 p.m., according to a tweet. Officers released two updates on Twitter in the following 10 minutes indicating that the half-acre fire was moving toward Runnymeade Drive and asking people to stay away as fire crews worked to contain the blaze.

Placerville’s California Highway Patrol unit closed the right lane of Highway 50 around 12:40 p.m., according to a tweet. CHP warned drivers to expect delays.

The latest update at 12:53 p.m. indicated that the fire’s forward progress was stopped.

“Firefighters have a wet line around the fire,” Cal Fire tweeted.