Interstate 80 congested from Newcastle to Auburn after semitrailer catches fire

Traffic was backed up on Interstate 80 westbound near Newcastle Road on Sunday afternoon after a semitrailer caught on fire, causing a grass and brush fire in the area, the California Highway Patrol said.

Westbound lanes from Newcastle to Auburn were still highly congested 40 minutes after the incident at 5:20 p.m., according to Google Maps traffic data.

At 4:42 p.m., officers on the scene saw the truck fire spread to grass field nearby. The semitrailer became fully englufed, the CHP reported.

The driver was outside of the vehicle trying to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher, CHP traffic logs show. No injuries were reported.

