Redding police chase reaches 100 mph, then driver hits spike strip

Redding police and Shasta County sheriff’s deputies pursued a suspected DUI driver at speeds reaching 100 mph early Monday before deploying spike strips to bring him to a stop, officials said.

The driver and a passenger were arrested on multiple charges.

Redding officers tried to conduct a traffic stop at about 2 a.m. when the driver, later identified as Paul Cruz, 49, of Redding, fled eastbound, beginning a pursuit, Cpl. Jeff Schmidt said in a news release.

After 35 miles, Shasta County deputies assisting in the chase set out spike strips, bringing the car to a stop, Schmidt said in the release.

Officers discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen on July 29 in Redding. The license plates were also stolen, police said.

Cruz and his passenger, Felicia Gensaw, 32, were taken into custody and booked into Shasta County jail around 4 a.m. Monday, records show.

Already on probation for drug-related offenses, Cruz now faces charges of driving under the influence of drugs, violation of probation and possession of a stolen vehicle, Schmidt said in the release.

Gensaw was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property and of a substance which is believed to be methamphetamine, according to the release.