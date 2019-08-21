Crime - Sacto 911
Elk Grove Ford dealership bomb threat suspect identified and arrested in Sacramento
Detectives identified the suspect of Saturday’s Elk Grove Ford dealership bomb threat. Officers arrested the suspect Tuesday morning at his home in Sacramento, police said in a tweet.
Erik Schiecke, 39, was booked into Sacramento County Jail at 12:13 p.m. Tuesday with bail set at $60,000, Sacramento Sheriff’s Office records show.
He will appear at the Lorenzo Patiño Hall of Justice at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the records.
Schiecke faces felony charges for leaving a bomb threat on the voicemail of a Ford dealership at the Elk Grove Auto Mall last week, sometime between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. Saturday, The Bee previously reported.
Elk Grove police evacuated the building Saturday but found nothing suspicious, spokesman Jason Jimenez told The Bee.
