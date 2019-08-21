Elk Grove Ford dealership bomb threat suspect identified and arrested in Sacramento

See Elk Grove Ford bomb threat suspect cuffed, arrested at home On August 17, 2019, officers responded to a bomb threat at Elk Grove Ford. Detectives picked up the investigation and identified the suspect as Erik Schiecke of Sacramento. On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, detectives arrested Schiecke at his home. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On August 17, 2019, officers responded to a bomb threat at Elk Grove Ford. Detectives picked up the investigation and identified the suspect as Erik Schiecke of Sacramento. On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, detectives arrested Schiecke at his home.

Detectives identified the suspect of Saturday’s Elk Grove Ford dealership bomb threat. Officers arrested the suspect Tuesday morning at his home in Sacramento, police said in a tweet.

Erik Schiecke, 39, was booked into Sacramento County Jail at 12:13 p.m. Tuesday with bail set at $60,000, Sacramento Sheriff’s Office records show.

He will appear at the Lorenzo Patiño Hall of Justice at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the records.

Schiecke faces felony charges for leaving a bomb threat on the voicemail of a Ford dealership at the Elk Grove Auto Mall last week, sometime between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. Saturday, The Bee previously reported.

Elk Grove police evacuated the building Saturday but found nothing suspicious, spokesman Jason Jimenez told The Bee.

