Oroville student arrested after Snapchat of rifle, submachine gun and pistol goes viral

Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento DeVone Boggan with Richmond, Calif's Office of Neighborhood Safety explains how Advance Peace disrupts the cycle of gun violence in communities. The program could be coming to Sacramento in the near future if it makes it past a city council vote. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK DeVone Boggan with Richmond, Calif's Office of Neighborhood Safety explains how Advance Peace disrupts the cycle of gun violence in communities. The program could be coming to Sacramento in the near future if it makes it past a city council vote.

A 16-year-old male student from Oroville was arrested Tuesday evening after he posted a Snapchat video which appeared to show three firearms and included a threatening caption, police said. Butte County Sheriff’s deputies arrested the juvenile around midnight.

Authorities dismissed the possibility of a credible threat to the student’s school, Lone Pine High School. However, deputies tried to alleviate concern by making their presence felt on campus Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies received multiple reports concerning the video starting at 10:16 p.m. Tuesday, according to the release.

The video showed what appeared to be a hunting rifle with scope, a submachine gun and a semiautomatic pistol – later revealed to be two BB guns and a pellet gun – on the suspect’s bed, according to the release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The caption read: “... if you go to Lp (Las Plumas High School) better get ready to jet #schoolshooter.” The suspect, who appeared in the video, did not make any verbal threats, the release said.

When deputies contacted the student at his residence in Oroville around midnight, he said the video was meant as a prank. He told the officers he did not intend to shoot anyone and regretted the post, according to the release.

The student was booked at the Butte County Juvenile Hall for terrorist threats.

The Sheriff’s Office is withholding the suspect’s name due to his age.