Man who climbed on rooftop with fake rifle in Arden-Arcade remains at large

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a man holding a fake rifle on a rooftop in Arden-Arcade on Sunday.

No suspect has been found, officials said.

Witnesses near Arden Church of the Nazarene reported that a man holding what appeared to be a black rifle had climbed on a rooftop in the 3300 block of Arden Way around noon Sunday.

When deputies reached the caller’s location no one was found, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Tess Deterding. However, witnesses were able to provide a description of the man.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed the rifle was not real and shared the information with Sacramento police, which at 12:24 p.m. said the suspect might be in their custody.

Deterding said Sacramento city police had detained a man matching the description and carrying a fake black rifle on Del Paso Boulevard, approximately 5 miles away. However, Sacramento police spokesperson Marcus Basquez said that man was not involved in the Arden-Arcade incident.