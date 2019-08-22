Roseville police seek man who spent $17,000 on stolen cards

Roseville police are looking for a male suspect who stole a wallet from a shopper and spent more than $17,000 on the victim’s credit cards Aug. 17, according to a Facebook post. City of Roseville, California Police Department

The suspect took the wallet in a grocery store on the 1000 block of Galleria Blvd. around 7 p.m. while the victim was selecting items to purchase, according to the post. Police said the suspect spent thousands of dollars in two local stores immediately after the theft.

The department published pictures of the suspect Thursday and offered details about the incident. The suspect has black hair shaved on the sides and was wearing a black polo, light gray pants and black polished shoes.

To report information, call the Roseville Police Investigations Unit at 916-746-1059 or submit an anonymous tip through Roseville Crime Stoppers by calling 916-783-STOP.

