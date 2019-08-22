Lincoln woman arrested after police find multiple IDs and credit cards in stolen vehicle

Cristina Taylor, 36, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, as well as possession of stolen property and possession of personal identifying information of another person with intent to defraud, according to Lincoln police. Lincoln police

A Lincoln woman was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of vehicle theft after officers noticed a stolen car in the Glenmoor neighborhood, police said.

Officers approached Cristina Taylor, 36, who was standing next to the stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Fuller Court around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a Facebook post.

A search of the vehicle turned up several driver’s licenses and credit cards belonging to different people, according to the post. At least two of them had been reported stolen to police, the post said.

Taylor was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and possession of personal identifying information of another person with intent to defraud.

She was booked into South Placer jail Wednesday night with bail set at $25,000, according to Placer County inmate information logs.