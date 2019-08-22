Elk Grove police need your help finding the suspect of a robbery: Watch what happened

Watch the Elk Grove gas station robbery go down? Seen this guy? Sacramento police are asking for tips concerning a July 23, 2019, robbery at a Chevron gas station at the 8400 block of Elk Grove Florin Road in Elk Grove, CA. Officers published footage of the incident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento police are asking for tips concerning a July 23, 2019, robbery at a Chevron gas station at the 8400 block of Elk Grove Florin Road in Elk Grove, CA. Officers published footage of the incident.

The Elk Grove Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect behind a July 23 robbery at a Chevron gas station in the 8400 block of Elk Grove Florin Road.

The incident, captured on security cameras, was posted Wednesday by authorities. In the video, the robber enters the business around 1:50 a.m. with his face covered by sunglasses and a loose black hoodie.

The man hid his right arm inside a pocked forming a bulge as if it were concealing a firearm, according to an Elk Grove Police daily watch summary. No handgun was visible on video.

After demanding money from the cashier, the man fled the scene on foot, police said.

Those with information relating to the incident are urged to call Elk Grove detectives at 916-478-8060.