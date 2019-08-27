Two people in custody for alleged connection with Walnut Grove fire that killed a man

Martin Chavez, 27, and Martitsa Guerrero, 26, were arrested Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in connection with the death of a man near Walnut Grove the day before. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Tuesday for their alleged connection to a fire set in Walnut Grove on Monday that killed a man, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

Martitsa Guerrero, 26, had a felony charge of murder, and Martin Chavez, 27, had two felony charges of murder and violation of parole, the sheriff’s records show.

The Tuesday release said detectives do not believe there are other suspects, and the Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the motive of the suspects and the relationship between the suspects and the victim.

On Monday morning, deputies with the Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 14,600 block of Isleton Road after fire personnel arrived and found a man who had been burned, according to Sgt. Tess Deterding, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office. The man was transported to the hospital.

On Monday night, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the burned man died and his death was ruled a homicide.

The two suspects will both have their next hearing Wednesday.